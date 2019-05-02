U.S. crude slides nearly 3% to settle at one-month low

Crude oil prices plunge to their lowest levels in a month as the fallout from surging U.S. production keeps concerns over a global supply crunch on the back burner.

WTI crude settles -2.8% to $61.81/bbl after falling nearly 4% at one point, Brent -2% to $70.76/bbl, and the energy group (XLE -1.4% ) is the day's worst performer in the S&P sector standings as investors turned more bearish after data yesterday showed U.S. stockpiles surging.

"Growing U.S. oil production and the weaker trend to global growth has helped moderate the impact of OPEC production cuts and U.S. sanctions on Iran and Venezuela," says Rob Haworth at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

The Energy Information Administration reported U.S. crude stockpiles rose by 9.9M barrels last week vs. expectations for an increase of fewer than 1M; U.S. crude inventories now stand at 471M barrels, the most in 19 months, and domestic oil production surged last week to a record 12.3M bbl/day.

"The $62 level is an important level. If you break through it, you could trade down to $58 pretty quickly," says John Kilduff, founding partner at energy hedge fund Again Capital.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX