DISH Network Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 3rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.65 (-7.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.19B (-7.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, dish has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.