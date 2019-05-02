IPO watch: Dizzying rally in Beyond Meat; Uber next?

The rally in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is beyond description with shares jetting to as high as $72.95 to value the company at over $3.5B and peak at 192% over the IPO pricing level.

The bidding on Beyond Meat has pushed its price-to-sales ratio to over 40 vs. the normal food company valuation of 2X sales.

There is also the curious issue of Tyson Foods (TSN +0.4% ) selling its 6.5% stake in Beyond Meat before the IPO after tensions between the two companies reportedly arose. Perhaps that will come up on the Tyson earnings call scheduled for May 6.

Finally, the red-hot demand for Beyond Meat shares could be considered a positive sign for Uber (UBER) ahead of its public launch next week.