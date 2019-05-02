SNC-Lavalin to scale back in 15 countries, end fixed-price mining bids

SNC-Lavalin (OTCPK:SNCAF -12.2% ) plunges to multi-year lows after saying it will drastically scale back operations and stop bidding on fixed-price contracts in the mining industry as it reports a Q1 loss.

"We will be focusing on our core geographies and are removing unprofitable revenues across 15 countries where we have sub-scale operations," CEO Neil Bruce said. "Going forward we will be undertaking lump sum [earnings, procurement and construction] work in infrastructure and oil and gas only in our core regions where we have strong capabilities."

The company said it lost $17.3M ($0.10/share) in Q1 - including a surprise loss in its main engineering and construction unit - vs. a profit of $78.1M ($0.44/share) in the year-ago quarter, and cash flow came in negative.