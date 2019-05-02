Sientrea up 6% on no ban of textured breast implants

Sientra (SIEN +6.3% ) jumps on almost double normal in apparent response to the news that the FDA will not ban textured breast implants.

Update: In a statement, the FDA says it will take several steps to better inform women about the risks of breast implant-associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma (BIA-ALCL), including easy-to-understand product ingredient information in the labeling, a boxed warning and a patient decision checklist. It will also end its requirement of summary breast implant medical device reports for manufacturers, instead requiring them to file individual reports.