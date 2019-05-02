Barclays activist loses bid for board seat

Barclays (BCS +0.9% ) CEO Jes Staley prevailed in his tussle with activist investor Edward Bramson over the bank's strategy when shareholders voted against adding Bramson to the British lender's board.

Bramson's Sherborne Investors, which owns 5.5% of Barclays's shares, was pushing the bank to reassess its direction, especially regarding its investment bank.

After talks with the board and executives didn't lead to any changes, Sherborne then proposed to add Bramson to the board.

Some major Barclays shareholders said they had been asked by new Chairman Nigel Higgins to hold off on taking any major actions for now, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Bramson's defeat, though, doesn't mean he'll stop pushing for change.

“Some of the numbers that we see are not encouraging,” Mr. Bramson said. “So we’ll wait a quarter or two and see what happens.”

