HollyFrontier -3% as lubricant unit losses outweigh broader earnings beat

A surprise loss in HollyFrontier's (NYSE:HFC) lubricants and specialty products unit overshadowed the company’s better than expected overall Q1 earnings, sending shares to a 52-week low.

The unit posted a $9.1M loss in the quarter, compared with Morgan Stanley’s estimate of a $12M profit and $32.9M income from the unit a year ago, and CEO George Damiris told today's earnings conference call that "the base oil market remains cyclically very weak... we’re seeing conditions in the group 3 markets that we haven’t arguably ever seen before."

But Damiris said he expects HFC's high-quality group 3 base oils and its oils in group 2 to enjoy better margins over the next few years.

HFC beat analyst expectations for Q1 earnings and revenue, as refining margins did not fall as much as feared.

"Given the strong refining performance and weaker lubes performance, we believe investors will likely question if growing lubes business is the right strategy in the current market environment," says Credit Suisse analyst Manav Gupta.