Worldpay +1.7% after Q1 beat, sees bigger cost synergies

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) advances 1.7% after Q1 results beat estimates and the company boosts its cost synergy forecast.

Sees $250M in annualized cost synergies by year-end 2019 vs. prior expectation of $200M by the end of 2020 and increases in-year 2019 cost synergies forecast to $180M-$190M vs. its prior view of $130M-$140M.

Sees Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.16-$1.19 vs. consensus estimate of $1.18; sees Q2 revenue of $1.06B-$1.07B vs. estimate of $1.07B.

For the full-year 2019, Worldpay sees adjusted EPS of $4.60-$4.70 vs. consensus estimate of $4.65; sees year revenue of $4.22B-$4.28B vs consensus estimate of $4.25B.

Q1 adjusted EPS of 94 cents, exceeding the average analyst estimate of 89 cents, increased 81 cents from a year ago.

Q1 revenue of $970.0M, beating consensus estimate of $950.4M, rose 14% from $850.7M in the year-ago period.

Technology Solutions revenue jumped 27% Y/Y to $970.0M, while Merchant Solutions revenue increased 6% to $459.4M.

