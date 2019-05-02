Gilead turning the corner, Q1 earnings up 28%

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Q1 results ($M): Revenues: 5,281 (+3.8%); product: 5,200 (+4.0%).

HIV sales up 12.5% to $3.6B. HCV sales down 21% to $790M.

Key product sales: Genvoya: 1,015 (-6.2%); Truvada: 606 (-7.1%); Descovy: 342 (-5.3%); Odefsey: 397 (+16.1%); Biktarvy: 793 (+999%); Yescarta: 96 (+140.0%).

Net income: 1,975 (+28.4%); non-GAAP net income: 2,258 (+15.3%); EPS: 1.54 (+31.6%); non-GAAP EPS: 1.76 (+18.9%).

2019 guidance: Product sales: $21.3B - 21.8B (unch).

Shares up 1% after hours.

Previously: Gilead Sciences beats by $0.16, revenue in-line (May 2)