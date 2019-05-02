Herbalife down 7% on Q1 miss, guidance cut

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Q1 results ($M): Sales: 1,172.2 (-0.4%).

Net income: 96.3 (+17.3%); non-GAAP net income: 93.4 (-12.3%); EPS: 0.66 (+22.2%); non-GAAP EPS: 0.66 (-5.7%).

Cash flow ops: 38.5 (-75.4%).

Volume points (M): Asia Pacific: 369.2 (+28.8%); North America: 330.7 (+9.1%); EMEA: 325.5 (+10.5%); Mexico: 224.9 (+1.4%); South & Central America: 133.8 (-9.9%); China: 96.3 (-31.8%). Highest Q1 point total in company's history.

Q2 guidance: Volume point growth: (1.0) - 5.0%; sales growth: (3.5) - 2.5%; EPS: $0.53 - 0.68; non-GAAP EPS: $0.65 - 0.80.

2019 guidance: Volume point growth: 0.5 - 6.5% from 4.0 - 8.0%; sales growth: (1.0) - 5.0% from 4.0 - 8.0%; EPS: $2.19 - 2.64 from $2.34 - 2.74; non-GAAP EPS: $2.50 - 2.95 from $2.70 - 3.10. Downward revision due to slowdown in China.

Shares are down 7% after hours.

Previously: Herbalife misses by $0.02, misses on revenue (May 2)