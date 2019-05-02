NRG -2% after Q1 earnings miss; will return Texas nat gas plant to service

NRG Energy (NRG -2.4% ) slumps to its lowest in more than three months after Q1 earnings fell short of expectations.

NRG says Q1 EBITDA came in roughly flat at $333M, as retail segment EBITDA fell to $153M from $188M in the year-ago quarter, driven by higher supply costs, while generation segment EBITDA increased to $184M from $155M a year ago, helped by higher realized power prices and lower opeating expenses.

The company reaffirmed its FY 2019 guidance of $1.85B-$2.05B for adjusted EBITDA, $1.4B-$1.6B for cash flow from operations, and $1.25B-$1.45B for free cash flow before growth.

NRG also said it plans to restart its mothballed 385 MW natural gas plant in Corpus Christi, Tex., next month after Texas regulators earlier this year approved charging higher prices during times of peak demand.

"The Public Utility Commission of Texas' recent actions to further strengthen the ERCOT market reinforced our decision," CEO Mauricio Gutierrez said.