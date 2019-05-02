Expedia bid down 5% after earnings

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) reports gross bookings increased 8% in Q1 and revenue was up 4%. F/X swings cut into both bookings and revenue by three full percentage points.

Core OTA bookings were up 9% during the quarter, while VRBO bookings increased 5%.

The company' adjusted EBITDA was flat compared to a year ago at $152M without Trivago included.

Q2 guidance will be issued on the earnings call.

Shares of Expedia are down 4.95% in AH trading to $122.00.

