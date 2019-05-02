Arista Networks -16% amid weak Q2 sales forecast

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) is 16% lower after hours following a Q1 report where it cleared the Street's profit expectations but issued light revenue guidance for Q2.

Revenue grew 26% Y/Y but was flat from Q4. Gross margin (non-GAAP) was 64.5% vs. last year's 64.4%.

Net income rose to $187.7M from $134.1M.

The company also authorized a $1B stock repurchase program, to expire in April 2022.

Revenue breakout: Product, $505.4M (up 24%); Service, $90M (up 38.7%).

For Q2, it's guiding to revenues of $600M-$610M (below consensus for $639.3M), gross margin of 64-65%, and operating margin of about 36%.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

