Shake Shack +6% after strong comp

Shack Shack (NYSE:SHAK) reports same-shack sales rose 3.6% in Q1 off a 1.6% jump in traffic and 2.0% gain from price and menu mix.

Operating income fell 270 bps to 3.9% of sales.

CEO update: "Our performance was supported by the strength from new openings, the holiday shift and warm weather conditions across a number of key markets early in the quarter and the continued growth of our digital channels, where we see significant ongoing opportunities."

Looking ahead, Shake Shack expects FY19 revenue of $576M to $582M vs. $578M consensus.