Cognizant -1.2% on slashed FY outlook

Cognizant Tech (NASDAQ:CTSH) drops 1.2% on Q1 misses with downside outlook for both Q2 and FY19 ciitng "slower growth in Financial Services and Healthcare for the remainder of 2019."

Q2 sees revenue of $4.11-4.15B (consensus: $4.29B) assuming -130 bps for foreign exchange.

The lowered FY19 outlook has revenue up 2.7% to 4.2% versus the previous +6.3-8.3%, which works out to about $16.55-16.8B (estimate: $17.34B). EPS is expected from $3.87 to $3.95, down from at least $4.40 and compared to the $4.43 consensus. CTSH now sees -90 bps for foreign exchange versus the prior view of -70 bps.

Revenue breakdown: Financial Services, $1.43B (consensus: $1.48B); Healthcare, $1.165B (consensus: $1.2B); Products and Resources, $914M (consensus: $908.3M); Communications, Media, and Tech, $595M (consensus: $583.1M).

Non-GAAP operating margin was 16%.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM ET with a webcast here.

