First Solar -3% after swinging to big Q1 loss

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) reports a larger than expected Q1 loss of $0.64/share after posting a $0.49 profit in Q4, as well as a 6% Y/Y revenue decline, citing lower systems project revenue in the U.S. and Japan.

FSLR issues in-line guidance for FY 2019, seeing EPS of $2.25-$2.75 vs. $2.50 analyst consensus estimate, and raises revenue guidance to $3.5B-$3.7B from $3.25B-$3.45B previously and above $3.37 consensus.

Other full-year guidance includes gross margins (18%-19% vs. 19.5%-20.5% prior), operating income ($260M-$310M, reaffirms prior), net cash balance ($1.7B-$1.9B vs. $1.6B-$1.8B prior) and shipments (5.4-5.6 GW, reaffirms prior).

"Series 6 demand remains robust, and we are encouraged by the strong year-to-date bookings which are on track to exceed our targeted annual bookings-to-shipments ratio," says CEO Mark Widmar.