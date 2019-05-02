Activison -4.3% as guidance weighs after Q1 beat

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) has dipped 4.3% postmarket after a first-quarter report where it topped expectations but offered downbeat guidance for the current quarter.

Booking of $1.26B dipped year-over-year but came in ahead of company guidance, and adjusted EPS of $0.31 beat the Street.

In audience numbers, the company hit 345M monthly active users: Activision saw 41M, Blizzard 32M, and King 272M. King MAUs were up sequentially for the second quarter in a row, boosted by Candy Crush Friends Saga.

Daily time spent per user rose in all three units, hitting about 50 minutes on average for the company.

It also notes about $800M in in-game net bookings for the quarter.

For Q2, it's guiding to bookings of $1.15B (light of expectations for $1.28B) and EPS of $0.23 considering GAAP deferrals (well below consensus for $0.37).

For calendar 2019, it sees bookings of $6.3B (light of expectations for $6.4B) and EPS of $2.10 (vs. consensus for $2.16).

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

