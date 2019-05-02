Hercules Capital NAV rises 3.6% during Q1

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Q1 adjusted net investment income of $30.6M, or 32 cents per share, beat the average analyst estimate by a penny.

Compares with year-ago NII of $26.1M, or 31 cents per share.

Increases quarterly base cash distribution to 32 cents per share from 31 cents prior; declares supplemental cash distribution of 1 cent per share.

Q1 distributable net operating income of $32.5M, or 34 cents per share, rose from $28.4M, or 34 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

New debt and equity commitments totaled $414.8M and gross fundings totaled $239.6M.

Q1 core yields were 12.7% vs. 12.9% achieved in Q4 due to sequentially lower level of expired commitments.

Net asset value per share rose 3.6% to $10.26 at March 31, 2019 from $9.90 at Dec. 31, 2018, due to net realized gains on investments and a net change in unrealized appreciation during the quarter.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

Previously: Hercules Capital beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (May 2)