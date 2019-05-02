Monster Beverage +8% after record Q1 sales

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) pushes higher after the company tops estimates on both lines of its Q1 report.

Sales were up 11.5% in the Monster Energy Drinks segment to $870M, while the strategic brands segment recorded 6.9% growth to $70M.

Gross profit was flat compared to a year ago at 60.6% of sales. Gross profit was positively affected by increased sales prices of products sold in the U.S. and Canada and to a lesser extent, product sales mix. Gross profit was negatively affected by geographical sales mix and increases in certain input costs.

MNST +8.38% to $62.84.

