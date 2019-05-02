Federal Realty Q1 comp POI growth of 3.5%

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Q1 FFO per share of $1.56, matching the consensus estimate, increased from $1.52 in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 total revenue of $232.2M, trailing the $235.1M consensus estimate, rose from $224.6M a year ago.

Q1 comparable property operating income growth of 3.5%.

Overall portfolio was 94.0% leased as of March 31, 2019 and the comparable portfolio was 94.6% leased.

Signed leases for 247,331 square feet of comparable space in Q1 at an average rent of $45.07 psf and achieved cash basis rollover growth of those comparable spaced of 10%.

Maintains FFO per share guidance at $6.30-$6.46.

Conference call on May 33 at 10:00 AM ET.

