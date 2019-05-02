U.S. Steel +4% after strong Q1 earnings beat

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) easily beats Q1 earnings expectations and posts an 11% increase in revenues to $3.5B.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA increased 12% Y/Y to $285M vs. the company's prior guidance of $225M.

Flat rolled steel shipments rose 7.5% Y/Y to 2.72M tons, U.S. Steel Europe slipped 5.5% to $1.06B, and tubular gained 15.5% to 207K tons.

Q1 averaged realized prices for flat-rolled steel gained 8% Y/Y to $798/ton, U.S. Steel Europe fell 5% to $670/ton, and tubular increased 11.5% to $1,549/ton.

"Over the past few years, we have made strategic investments across our footprint, with a focus on our most critical flat-rolled steelmaking assets," the company says. "Our progress continued in the first quarter as we delivered strong financial results."