Tableau +2.7% on Q1 subscription strength

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) +2.7% after a mixed Q1 print that beat on EPS and missed on revenue with a 15% Y/Y growth.

Revenue breakdown: License, $117.6M (consensus: $125.2M); Maintenance & Services, $164.9M (consensus: $161.6M).

Total ARR was $902M (+41% Y/Y) versus the $892.9M estimate with $510.1M from subscription (+115% Y/Y) and $391.9M from maintenance.

Non-GAAP operating margin was -1% versus the -1.6%.

DATA closed 16 sales greater than 1M in the quarter.

Press release.

Previously: Tableau Software beats by $0.03, misses on revenue (May 2)