Insulet Q1 top line up 29% on Q1 beat; guidance raised

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Q1 results ($M): 159.6 (+29.1%).

Net income: 4.4 (+175.5%); EPS: 0.07 (+163.6%).

Q2 guidance: Revenue: $160 - 165M; U.S. Omnipod sales: $89M - 91M; International Omnipod sales: $57M - 59M; Drug Delivery sales: $14M - 15M.

2019 guidance: Revenue: $667M - 690M from $662M - 687M; U.S. Omnipod sales: $376M - 385M from $373M - 383M; International Omnipod sales: $236M - 244M from $235M - 244M; Drug Delivery sales: $55M - 61M from $54M - 60M.

