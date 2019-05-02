CBS -2.3% as record revenue trails expectations

CBS is down 2.3% after hours following a revenue miss in its Q1 results, despite hitting its best-ever number there.

Expectations were high for a quarter where CBS hosted the Super Bowl. And revenues grew nearly 11%, to a record $4.17B.

Advertising revenues were up 18%, boosted by the big game, and affiliate and subscription fee revenues grew 13% led by direct-to-consumer services.

Operating income rose to $1.23B and EPS was a Q1-record $1.37. Operating income was affected by discrete items including a $549M gain on the sale of Television City, and restructuring charges. Adjusted operating income rose 2% to $793M, also a Q1 record.

Net earnings rose to $1.58B from $511M as reported, aided by a discrete tax benefit of $768M. Adjusted net earnings fell 1%, to $515M.

Operating cash flow was $438M (vs. a prior-year $717M) and free cash flow was $411M (vs. $687M a year ago), with decreases in each case coming from higher investment in content.

Revenue by segment: Entertainment, $3.18B (up 15.4%); Cable Networks, $552M (down 3.3%); Publishing, $164M (up 2.5%); Local Media, $457M (up 10.1%).

Revenue by type: Advertising, $2.04B (up 17.9%); Content licensing and distribution, $963M (down 3.2%); Affiliate and subscription fees, $1.11B (up 13.5%).

