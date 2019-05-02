Navient comes to terms with activist investor

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) rises 1.1% in after-hours trading after reaching an agreement with Canyon Partners to add Marjorie Bowen and Larry Klane to its board "as soon as practicable."

Both will be nominated by Navient for election at the company's annual meeting, scheduled for June 6, 2019.

Canyon agrees to withdraw its nomination notice and vote in favor of the directors nominated by Navient at the meeting.

Board Chair William M. Diefenderfer III has chosen not to stand for reelection at the 2019 annual meeting and director Barry L. Williams will retire in the summer of 2019.

Previously: Navient will evaluate Canyon Capital's nominees for board (Feb. 22)