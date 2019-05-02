Stocks stymied by Fed cautiousness, plunging oil prices

Stocks fell for a second straight session following the Fed's decision to leaves interest rates unchanged and as oil prices declined sharply.

"For better or worse, a lot of investors have been trained to respond to the decline of oil, where it could mean demand is light and, thus, economic activity is light," said Kim Forrest, chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners in Pittsburgh.

Also, yesterday's comments from Fed Chair Powell that inflation's recent decline could be due to transitory factors dampened some investor bullishness that a rate cut could come later this year.

With few market catalysts to support a move back to all-time highs, investors have embraced a profit-taking mindset, particularly ahead of Friday's release of the April jobs report.

The S&P 500 energy sector (-1.7%) was by far the day's worst performer as WTI crude tumbled 2.8% to $61.81/bbl, pressured by rising U.S. inventory and reports that Asian refiners asked Saudi Arabia for additional supply amid global disruptions.

At the same time, the broader market found support from the health care (+0.5%), financials (+0.2%) and real estate (+0.2%) sectors, with an added lift from stocks within the Dow Jones Transportation Average (+1.2%) and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (+1.1%).

U.S. Treasury prices extended their post-FOMC decline, sending both the two-year and 10-year yields 4 bps higher to 2.34% and 2.55%, respectively.