Motorola +2.6% as Q1 revenues, backlog jump

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) is up 2.6% after hours following its beat on top and bottom lines in Q1 earnings.

Revenues grew broadly and by 13% companywide, to a Q1-record $1.66B.

Non-GAAP operating earnings were up 21%, to $315M (19% of sales vs. a year-ago 17.7%). And EPS rose 16%, to $1.28.

Backlog sat at $10.4B, up $781M from a year ago.

Net sales breakout: Products, $945M (up 18%); Services, $712M (up 6.7%).

Net sales by segment: Products and Systems Integration, $1.07B (up 12%); Services and Software, $588M (up 14%).

Operating earnings by segment: Products and Systems Integration, $108M (up 20%); Services and Software, $121M (up 49%).

For Q2, it's guiding to revenue growth of about 4-5% Y/Y, and EPS of $1.55-$1.60 (vs. consensus for $1.62). For the full year, it's reiterating expectations for 6-7% revenue growth, and boosts its EPS forecast to $7.60-$7.72 (vs. consensus for $7.66).

Previously: Motorola Solutions beats by $0.13, beats on revenue (May. 02 2019)

Press release