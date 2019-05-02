Appian -12% on cut FY19 outlook

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) plunges 12% after a mixed Q1 print with in-line EPS and downside revenue plus a cut to the full-year revenue guidance.

Q2 has a mixed guidance from $63.3-63.8M (consensus: $63.25M) and loss per share from 0.18 to 0.17 (consensus: -$0.13). Subscription revenue is expected to grow 35% to 36% Y/Y to $36.5M to $36.7M.

FY19 guidance has revenue from $255M to $258M (consensus: $261M) with subscription revenue of $150.5M to $152M (consensus: $260.84M) and loss per share of -$0.55 to -$0.50 (consensus: -$0.44).

Press release.

Previously: Appian EPS in-line, misses on revenue (May 2)