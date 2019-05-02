Operating profit improves at Post Holdings

Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) reports revenue fell 12.5% in FQ2 to $1.40B. Gross profit was 32.5% of sales vs. 29.8% of sales a year ago.

Operating profit rose 16% Y/Y to $186M on a lower SG&A spend. Adjusted net earnings were $97M vs. $81M a year ago.

Looking ahead, the company sees full-year adjusted EBITDA of $1.20M to $1.24B vs. $1.23B consensus. Capital expenditures of $300M to $310M are anticipated.

Post fell 1.88% on the day before the earnings report dropped. Shares are inactive in the AH session.

