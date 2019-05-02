Fairfax Financial reports $724M net gain on investments in Q1

Fairfax Financial Holdings (OTCPK:FRFHF) Q1 net earnings of $769.2M, or $26.98 per share, increased from $684.3M, or $23.60 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

"Net gains on investments of $724M primarily reflected the majority of the drop in our common stock portfolio in the fourth quarter reversing in the first quarter of 2019," says Chairman and CEO Prem Watsa.

Q1 net premiums written of $3.94B increased from $3.24B a year ago.

Combined ratio of insurance and reinsurance operations was 97.0% on a consolidated basis, producing an underwriting profit of $88.4M, compared with a combined ratio of 96.0% and an underwriting profit of $109.1M in 2018, primarily reflecting lower net favorable prior-year reserve development.

Book value per basic share at March 31, 2019 increased to $450.98 from $432.46 at Dec. 31, 2018.

