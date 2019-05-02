Fortinet -4.8% on in-line guides

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) drops 4.8% despite Q1 beats with 18% Y/Y revenue growth. The in-line Q2 outlook has revenue from $505-515M (consensus: $510.74M) and EPS from $0.49-0.51 (consensus: $0.49).

The FY19 outlook has in-line revenue of $2.07-2.1B (consensus: $2.09B) and upside $2.10-2.15 EPS (consensus: $2.08).

Q1 product revenue was $162.7M, up 14% Y/Y. Service revenue was $309.9M, up 21%.

Billings were up 19% Y/Y to $551.6M. Deferred revenue was up 26% Y/Y to $1.77B.

Non-GAAP operating margin was 20%.

Cash flow from operations totaled $201.3M and FCF was $191.1M.

Press release.

Previously: Fortinet beats by $0.07, beats on revenue (May 2)