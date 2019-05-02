EOG Resources posts easy Q1 earnings beat, hikes dividend 31%

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) +1.6% after-hours as it reports better than expected Q1 earnings and revenues and raises its quarterly dividend by 31% to $0.2875/share.

EOG says Q1 discretionary cash flow rose 3% Y/Y to $1.9B, despite a 13% drop in the average WTI Nymex price compared to the same prior-year period.

Q1 crude oil volumes climbed 20% Y/Y to 435.9K bbl/day; natural gas liquids production rose 19% while nat gas volumes grew 11%.

EOG says Q1 cash operating costs fell 8% on a per-unit basis; its marketing operations added to the strong financial performance, as the average price on its U.S. crude oil sales was $1.21/bbl higher than the average WTI Nymex price.

"We are on track to reduce well costs 5% for the year. Combined with strong price realizations, EOG is positioned to further improve margins and returns," says Chairman and CEO Bill Thomas.

EOG also says it reached deals that gain access to Gulf Coast oil export capacity, which will increase from 100K bbl/day in 2020 to 250K bbl/day in 2022 and subsequent years.