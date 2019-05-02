Acacia Communications -3.2% despite profit topper in Q1

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) is 3.2% lower after hours despite a Q1 report where it topped highest expectations for its earnings per share, amid a sharp rise in sales.

Revenues grew 44% to $105.2M, with gross margin at 47.4%.

Operating income was $13.9M on a non-GAAP basis; the company swung to a GAAP gain of $3.1M there vs. a year-ago loss of $14.7M.

Net income as reported also swung to a gain, of $6.98M vs. a year-ago loss of $9.1M. Non-GAAP net income was $15.4M, and adjusted EBITDA hit $17.1M.

“Our continued investment in industry leading coherent technologies has helped us develop a broad portfolio of products that address the needs of network operators from edge to submarine networks," CEO Raj Shanmugaraj says. "We believe we are well positioned to benefit from the adoption of coherent technologies in shorter-reach pluggable interfaces."

For Q2, it's guiding to revenue of $104M-$112M (vs. consensus for $107.9M); gross margin of 45-47%; and EPS of $0.28-$0.42 (vs. expectations for $0.36).

