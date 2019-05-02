PennyMac Mortgage Q1 benefits from reversal of credit spread

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Q1 net income of $47.3M, or 68 cents per share, rose from $35.4M, or 55 cents per share, in Q4 2018 and $22.0M, or 35 cents per share, in Q1 2018.

GSE credit risk transfer investments benefited from continued investment growth and reversal of credit spread widening that occurred in Q4; hedging of interest rate sensitive assets mitigated impact of significant value losses on mortgage servicing rights as interest rates declined.

Q1 net investment income of $106.6M increased from $83.9M in the previous quarter and $75.7M in the year-ago quarter.

Annualized return on average common equity of 14% improved from 11% in Q4.

Book value per common share of $20.72 at March 31, 2019 rose from $20.61 at Dec. 31, 2018.

