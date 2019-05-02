Ashford Hospitality Trust Q1 comp RevPAR +1.9%

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Q1 adjusted FFO of $30.4M, or 26 cents per unit, declined from $34.0M, or 30 cents per unit, in the year-ago quarter and fall short of the average analyst estimate of 28 cents.

Q1 comparable RevPAR for all hotels rose 1.9% to $122.10 during the quarter; comparable RevPAR for all hotels not under renovation increased 2.7% to $119.90.

Q1 comparable hotel EBITDA of $112.2M increased 2.1% Y/Y; comparable hotel EBITDA margin of 31.32% fell vs. 31.57% a year ago.

AHT rises 0.4% in after-hours trading.

Conference call on May 3 at 11:00 AM ET.

