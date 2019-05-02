Teradata -9% on downside EPS outlook

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) -8.5% on mixed Q1 results that beat EPS estimates and missed on revenue with an 8% Y/Y decrease. The downside Q2 guidance has EPS of $0.28-0.30 (consensus: $0.34). FY19 guides in-line EPS from $1.45-1.55 versus the $1.50 estimate.

ARR increased 12% Y/Y in constant currency to $1.3B.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 51.5% versus the 48.4% last year due to a higher mix of recurring revenue.

Cash from operating activities was $49M compared to $184M in last year's quarter. Capex was $16M.

Press release.

Previously: Teradata beats by $0.02, misses on revenue (May 2)