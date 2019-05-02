Viavi delivers narrow beat on sharp network revenue gain

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) edged Street consensus in its fiscal Q3 report, as a sharp rise in its Network Enablement unit paced a 21% gain in revenues.

Non-GAAP net income was $30M, up from $29.2M a year ago; EPS was flat.

Operating margin rose 280 basis points on a GAAP basis (to 3%), but fell 50 bps non-GAAP to 14.7%. Gross margin rose 150 bps (GAAP basis) to 57.9%, and was flat non-GAAP at 61.3%.

Net revenue by segment: Network Enablement, $180.5M (up 42.7%); Service Enablement, $24.9M (down 16.7%); Optical Security and Performance Products, $59.8M (down 4%).

"Looking ahead into the rest of calendar 2019, we expect to see our typical seasonal demand profile re-enforced by the strength in consumer electronics benefiting OSP and continued strength in 5G Wireless and Fiber benefiting NSE," says CEO Oley Khaykin.

For Q4, it's guiding to revenues of $268M-$288M (vs. expected $273.1M) and EPS of $0.14-$0.16 (in line with expectations for $0.15).

Cash and investments came to $537.5M as of March 30. Cash from operations for the quarter came to $41.2M.

