Beazer Homes Q2 take a hit from impairment on some California assets

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) fiscal Q2 net loss from continuing operations of $100.8M includes impairment on certain California assets of $147.6M.

Excluding the impairment charges and gain on debt extinguishment taken during the quarter, Q2 net income from continuing operations of $6.2M compares with $11.6M in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 total home closings of 1,134 fell 10% from 1,266 in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 homebuilding revenue of $420.9M fell 4.6% Y/Y; average selling price of $372,200 increased 6.5% from $348,400.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $32.6M decreased 6.9% from $39.5M a year earlier.

