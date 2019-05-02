Ribbon Communications -7.9% on Q1 revenue shortfall

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) has slipped 7.9% in postmarket action after its revenue missed even low estimates in Q1, and the company surprised the Street with an adjusted loss.

Revenue fell 10% to $121.7M, and net loss narrowed on a GAAP basis (to $31M from $45M), but swelled to $6M on a non-GAAP basis from a year-ago loss of $4M.

Adjusted EBITDA was break-even vs. a year-ago $1M.

"First quarter 2019 results were in line with our expectations that took into account seasonality and relatively soft service provider market conditions," says CFO Daryl Raiford, adding the company feels well positioned with a strong software lineup and solid distribution.

The company authorized a $75M stock repurchase program effective immediately and expiring in two years.

Cash and investments were $46M at quarter's end, compared with $51M last quarter.

For the full year, it's sticking with guidance for EBITDA of $100M.

