Sinclair has $10B-plus deal to acquire former Fox sports nets - WSJ

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) has its deal to acquire 21 former Fox regional sports networks from Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), The Wall Street Journal reports.

The deal -- valued at more than $10B -- could be announced as soon as tomorrow, WSJ says.

That covers the RSNs Disney agreed to sell as part of its Fox media asset deal outside the YES Network -- separately valued in the $4B range and headed for a separate deal involving the New York Yankees.

After hours: SBGI +0.7% ; DIS +0.2% .

