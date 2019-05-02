TPG Specialty Lending Q1 investment income falls Y/Y

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Q1 total investment income of $52.5M fell short of the consensus estimate of $56.4M and declined from $57.8M in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 EPS of 59 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate of 47 cents, increased from 22 cents in Q4 and 56 cents in Q1 2018.

Q1 net investment income of $26.6M fell from $44.1M in the prior quarter and $31.2M in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 gross originations of $179.4M fell from $373.4M in Q4.

Pro forma net asset value per share of $16.33 at March 31, 2019 rose from $16.13 at Dec. 31, 2018.

Annualized ROE based on net investment income was 10.0% vs. 16.4% for Q4 and 12.7% for Q1 2018.

Annualized ROE based on net income improved to 14.5% vs. 5.3% in Q4 and 13.8% in Q1 2018.

Conference call on May 3 at 8:30 AM ET.

