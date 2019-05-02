Proposals on political spending, lobbying rejected by Duke shareholders

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) shareholders reject a proposal from New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli that would have made the company more transparent in disclosing its political spending.

DiNapoli had filed a shareholder proposal on behalf of the New York State Common Retirement Fund, which owns more than 1.5M DUK shares, or ~2% of the company, that would have required the company to publish a report, updated semiannually, detailing its spending on political campaigns.

DiNapoli also backed a separate proposal on lobbying filed by Mercy Investment Services that would have required DUK to publish an annual report on state and federal lobbying, including its membership in trade associations.

The group voiced concerns at today's shareholder meeting about DUK's spending on climate change policies.