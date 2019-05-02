NeoPhotonics dips 5.2% as Q1 growth falls short

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) has fallen 5.2% in relatively light after-hours trading after its Q1 results missed consensus on top and bottom lines.

It was "strong year over year growth in our seasonally low first quarter," Chairman/CEO Tim Jenks says. "We are focused on the highest speed coherent solutions that are well-aligned with leading industry trends, which has positioned us to benefit from growing deployments of high baud rate systems for 200G to 600G globally."

Revenue was down 13% sequentially but rose 16% from last year, to $79.4M. Gross margin was 22.4% on a non-GAAP basis, down from last quarter's 28.6%.

Non-GAAP EPS fell to -$0.19, from last quarter's gain of $0.05. EBITDA was a loss of $0.8M vs. last quarter's gain of $10.5M.

Cash from operations was $8.7M vs. last quarter's $10.6M.

For Q2, it's guiding to revenues of $88M-$93 (vs. consensus for $88.4M); non-GAAP gross margin of 25-29%; operating expenses of $23.5M-$24.5M; and EPS of -$0.06 to $0.04. (vs. consensus for -$0.02).

