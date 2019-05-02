Warrior Met Coal set record-high coal production in Q1

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) surged to a 52-week high in today's trade after soundly beating Q1 earnings expectations as it produced a record high 2.3M st of metallurgical coal.

Q1 production levels were "better than expected," despite completing a longwall move that overlapped from Q1 to Q2, compared with zero longwall moves in the year-ago quarter, CEO Walter Scheller said during today's earnings conference call.

But Q1 revenues fell 10% Y/Y to $369M as HCC's average net selling price came in at $176.37/st, down from $195.12/st in the year-ago quarter.

HCC says it expects to produce and sell 7.1M-7.6M st in FY 2019 at an average cash cost of sales of $89-$95/st FOB port.