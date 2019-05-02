Trump administration rolls back offshore drilling safety rules

Offshore oil drillers will enjoy more flexibility in meeting federal safety requirements, as the Trump administration announces a rollback of Obama-era offshore drilling rules imposed after the 2010 BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

The old rules set tougher standards on equipment designed to keep control of a well, governing everything from the use of blowout preventers and the system that failed in the Deepwater Horizon spill, to the amount of pressure drillers must maintain to avoid accidents.

The revisions are intended to focus on results, giving drillers more leeway to pursue their own solutions and innovate, says Scott Angelle, director of the Interior Department’s Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.

