Baytex Energy +11% amid surging Q1 funds flow, production

Baytex Energy Trust (NYSE:BTE) surges after-hours following Q1 results of C$0.02 EPS and a 58% Y/Y increase in petroleum and natural gas sales to C$453M.

Q1 production increased 2% Q/Q to 101.1K boe/day, exceeding the high end of company guidance, including a 7% gain in Eagle Ford production to 41.1K boe/day, the company's highest quarterly production rate achieved in the field.

BTE says it reduced net debt by $90M during the quarter as adjusted funds flow of $221M doubled from Q4 2018.

"Further deleveraging remains a top priority with adjusted funds flow now exceeding the midpoint of our capital guidance by C$350M, which will support accelerated debt repayment," the company says, as it forecasts full-year adjusted funds flow of ~C$950M.

BTE raises the bottom end of its 2019 production guidance range to 95K-97K boe/day from 93K-97K boe/day, with budgeted exploration and development capex of C$575M-C$625M from C$550M-C$650M previously.