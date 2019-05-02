Tesla expects global shortage of electric vehicle battery minerals - Reuters

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) anticipates eventual global shortages of nickel, copper and other electric vehicle battery minerals due to under-investment in the mining sector, the company’s global supply manager for battery metals reportedly told an industry conference today.

TSLA's global supply manager for battery metals, Sarah Maryssael, told a closed-door D.C conference of miners, regulators and lawmakers that the company forecasts a shortage of key EV minerals ahead, according to Reuters.

Electric cars use twice as much copper as internal combustion engines, and smart-home systems are forecast to consume ~1.5M mt of copper by 2030 from just 38K mt currently - a big concern for TSLA.

TSLA will continue to focus more on nickel, part of a plan by CEO Elon Musk to use less cobalt in battery cathodes, Maryssael also said.

Maryssael reportedly also told the conference that she sees "huge potential" to partner with mines in Australia or the U.S.

ETFs: LIT, REMX, OTCPK:JJCTF, COPX, DBB, JJN, CPER, BOM, BDD, JJM, BOS, RJZ, UBM, JJUB