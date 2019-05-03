Friday's economic calendar

8:30 Non-farm payrolls
8:30 International trade in goods
8:30 Retail Inventories (Advance)
8:30 Wholesale Inventories (Advance)
9:45 PMI Services Index
10:00 ISM Non-Manufacturing Index
10:15 Fed's Evans: “Global Economies at the Crossroads: Growing Together While Growing Apart?"
11:30 Fed's Clarida: “Models, Markets, and Monetary Policy"
1:00 PM Baker-Hughes Rig Count
1:45 PM Fed's Williams: “Tying Down the Anchor: Monetary Policy Rules and the Lower Bound on Interest Rates"
3:00 PM Fed's Bowman: “Friedman and the Long History of Monetary Policy Rules"
7:45 PM Fed's Bullard: “Strategies For Monetary Policy"
7:45 PM Fed's Daly: “Strategies For Monetary Policy"
7:45 PM Fed's Kaplan: “Strategies For Monetary Policy"
