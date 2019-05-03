Facebook building crypto payments system

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is recruiting dozens of financial firms and online merchants to help launch a crypto-based payments system - code-named Project Libra - on the back of its gigantic social network, WSJ reports.

Users would be able to use the digital coins to send to each other payments and make purchases both on Facebook and across the internet.

Another idea under consideration is rewarding Facebook users with fractions of the currency in exchange for looking at advertisements.

Seeking total investments of about $1B, Facebook is talking with Visa (NYSE:V), Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and First Data (NYSE:FDC) for money that would underpin the value of the coin and protect it from wild price swings.