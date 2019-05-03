Self-driving will make Tesla a $500B company - Musk

Citibank and Goldman Sachs hosted a "broad investor call" with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) executives on Thursday after the company announced plans for a $2B capital raise.

Elon Musk said Tesla's vehicle, solar and energy businesses were just a backstop of value, but self-driving systems in development now will turn Tesla into a business with a half-a-trillion dollar market cap (up from $42B currently).

CFO Zach Kirkhorn also reiterated that Tesla aims to deliver 90K to 100K vehicles in Q2, and between 360K and 400K vehicles in 2019.